34 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6: A total of 34 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after testing 91 samples in eight Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in the district hit almost 37.36 percent till Thursday morning.

With the diagnosis of 34 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,29,106 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 128,081 with the recovery of 22 more patients during the time.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 99.12 percent in Chattogram city and the district areas.

The number of casualties remained steady at 1,367 as no new death was reported during the time.

A total of 47 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.








