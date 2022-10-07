Video
Human hauler driver killed in blast while pumping wheel

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262

The driver of a human hular (Laguna) was killed in a blast while pumping its wheels at Hazaribagh in the city on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sujan, 26, son of late Sirajul Islam of Mohesdhpur village of Haziganj upazila in Chandpur district.
The blast occurred near Mahtab Patrol Pump at Hazaribagh around 11:00am, leaving Sujan injured.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 1:00pm.
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem, said DMCH police outpost in-charge inspector Md Bachchu Mia.     -UNB


