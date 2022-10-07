Video
Friday, 7 October, 2022
City News

Timely birth registration to attain SDGs stressed

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

RANGPUR, Oct 6: Officials at a discussion on Thursday stressed the ensuring birth registrations of newborn babies on time to ensure better future of children and prevent child marriage for attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs).
They came out with the observation at the discussion arranged at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner in observance of the National Birth and Death Registration Day-2022 in the city.
The district administration with assistance of the Office of Registrar General of Birth and Death Registrations of the Local Government Division and UNICEF organized the event abiding by the health directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The district and upazilas level government officials, chairmen, members and secretaries and entrepreneurs of union digital centres from all eight upazilas in the district were present.
Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam attended the discussion as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan in the chair.
Divisional Deputy Director (Local Government) Md Fazlul Haque, President of district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Civil Surgeon Dr Shamim Ahmed addressed the event.
Deputy Director (Local Government) Zilufa Sultana delivered a welcome speech narrating the government steps taken in registering births and deaths and tremendous progress already achieved in Rangpur district in this regard.
Fazlul Haque said the government has put maximum importance on ensuring birth registrations of all newborn babies by the authorities concerned as per the National Children Policy, 2011 and registering deaths of citizens.
"The parents should properly register the birth of babies within 45 days of birth as per the Births and Deaths Registration Act, 2004 and its implementation policies of 2018," he said.    -BSS


