30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Oct 6: Thirty Rohingyas including children and women were detained on Thursday from Burichang upazila of Cumilla while trying to to go India illegally.

They were detained from Kharera border on Thursday afternoon, said Maruf Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Burichang police station.

Police said the members of five families from Kutupalang Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar were trying to cross the border illegally.

Of the detainees 16 were children, eight were female and six were male, said the OC.

They came to Cumilla from Cox's Bazar by road on Wednesday and were detained by Border Guard Bangladesh members while trying to cross the border, he said.

They will be sent back to their camp in Cox's Bazar, he said. -UNB











