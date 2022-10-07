1,500 meters net seized from Halda River in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6, 2022: A team of Sadarght River Police in a drive seized 1,500 meters of current net from different areas of Halda river under Raozan upazila here Thursday morning.

The team led by Enamul Hoque, in charge of Halda River police outposts, conducted the drive at the estuary of the Halda river in the Khochukhain point area of the river under Raozan upazila of the district and seized the net.

Enamul Hoque said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and the biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River. -BSS











