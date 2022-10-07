

Worrying law and order situation in Rohingya camps



This killing to have taken place just on the heel of incidents like indiscriminate mortar shelling along Myanmar- Bangladesh border, aerial fire, and airspace violations triggering Bangladesh's huge diplomatic protests, not only bodes ominous, also has huge security implications



The fact that 25 displaced Rohingyas have been murdered over the past one year is alarming to the extreme, more so because these displaced Rohingyas who somehow escaped the brutal military crackdown at home in Myanmar sought a safer room in Bangladesh.



Such lack of safety in the camps also paints Bangladesh in a bad light, and threatens to devalue all its good works, done to shelter the Rohingyas and provide them with the refuge that their own country could not.



Since six years of a massive scale of displaced Rohingya inflow in Bangladesh, there has been no visible progress in this regard. As Myanmar continues to procrastinate when it comes to the repatriation, signs on the ground suggest a dismal prospect: the Rohingya crisis is deepening.



Hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingyas are currently sheltered in several vast camps, spanning several Upazilas in Cox's Bazar. Their lack of access to education, income-generating activities and recreation is affecting them psychologically. Their involvement in drug dealing is also leading to social unrest inviting internal clashes and gruesome killings.

We believe until and unless these displaced people are back to their land of origin, such untoward situation will only mount beyond Bangladesh's capacity to control.



Unfortunately, the nations that had moral obligations to address Rohingyas accommodation crisis, not only failed utterly to provide them with refuge, but also failed to hold Myanmar accountable for its atrocities against its own people. And it is Bangladesh which is paying the price of such international apathy.



As we have repeatedly stressed, the international community must come down heavily on Myanmar for its ethnic cleansing operations against the Rohingya and its refusal to take its nationals back with their full rights guaranteed.



As such, the authorities concerned have an obligation to improve the current condition of the camps, and put an end to any and all incidents of violence that continue to exist, along with identifying those who are instigating unrest in the camps. Failure to do so threatens not only the safety of the Rohingya within the camps, but also the safety of Bangladesh and its surrounding region as a whole.



T he recent rise in violence in the Rohingya refugee camps has triggered our grave concern. A news report recently published in this daily is a painful reminder of how law and order situation there has dropped into a nosedive. According to the report, an eight year-old child was shot dead while two others were injured as bullets pierced into the camp in Ukhiya.This killing to have taken place just on the heel of incidents like indiscriminate mortar shelling along Myanmar- Bangladesh border, aerial fire, and airspace violations triggering Bangladesh's huge diplomatic protests, not only bodes ominous, also has huge security implicationsThe fact that 25 displaced Rohingyas have been murdered over the past one year is alarming to the extreme, more so because these displaced Rohingyas who somehow escaped the brutal military crackdown at home in Myanmar sought a safer room in Bangladesh.Such lack of safety in the camps also paints Bangladesh in a bad light, and threatens to devalue all its good works, done to shelter the Rohingyas and provide them with the refuge that their own country could not.Since six years of a massive scale of displaced Rohingya inflow in Bangladesh, there has been no visible progress in this regard. As Myanmar continues to procrastinate when it comes to the repatriation, signs on the ground suggest a dismal prospect: the Rohingya crisis is deepening.Hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingyas are currently sheltered in several vast camps, spanning several Upazilas in Cox's Bazar. Their lack of access to education, income-generating activities and recreation is affecting them psychologically. Their involvement in drug dealing is also leading to social unrest inviting internal clashes and gruesome killings.We believe until and unless these displaced people are back to their land of origin, such untoward situation will only mount beyond Bangladesh's capacity to control.Unfortunately, the nations that had moral obligations to address Rohingyas accommodation crisis, not only failed utterly to provide them with refuge, but also failed to hold Myanmar accountable for its atrocities against its own people. And it is Bangladesh which is paying the price of such international apathy.As we have repeatedly stressed, the international community must come down heavily on Myanmar for its ethnic cleansing operations against the Rohingya and its refusal to take its nationals back with their full rights guaranteed.As such, the authorities concerned have an obligation to improve the current condition of the camps, and put an end to any and all incidents of violence that continue to exist, along with identifying those who are instigating unrest in the camps. Failure to do so threatens not only the safety of the Rohingya within the camps, but also the safety of Bangladesh and its surrounding region as a whole.