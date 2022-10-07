Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Worrying law and order situation in Rohingya camps

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Worrying law and order situation in Rohingya camps

Worrying law and order situation in Rohingya camps

T   he recent rise in violence in the Rohingya refugee camps has triggered our grave concern. A news report recently published in this daily is a painful reminder of how law and order situation there has dropped into a nosedive. According to the report, an eight year-old child was shot dead while two others were injured as bullets pierced into the camp in Ukhiya.

This killing to have taken place just on the heel of incidents like indiscriminate mortar shelling along Myanmar- Bangladesh border, aerial fire, and airspace violations triggering Bangladesh's huge diplomatic protests, not only bodes ominous, also has huge security implications

The fact that 25 displaced Rohingyas have been murdered over the past one year is alarming to the extreme, more so because these displaced Rohingyas who somehow escaped the brutal military crackdown at home in Myanmar sought a safer room in Bangladesh.

Such lack of safety in the camps also paints Bangladesh in a bad light, and threatens to devalue all its good works, done to shelter the Rohingyas and provide them with the refuge that their own country could not.

Since six years of a massive scale of displaced Rohingya inflow in Bangladesh, there has been no visible progress in this regard. As Myanmar continues to procrastinate when it comes to the repatriation, signs on the ground suggest a dismal prospect: the Rohingya crisis is deepening.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingyas are currently sheltered in several vast camps, spanning several Upazilas in Cox's Bazar. Their lack of access to education, income-generating activities and recreation is affecting them psychologically. Their involvement in drug dealing is also leading to social unrest inviting internal clashes and gruesome killings.
We believe until and unless these displaced people are back to their land of origin, such untoward situation will only mount beyond Bangladesh's capacity to control.

Unfortunately, the nations that had moral obligations to address Rohingyas accommodation crisis, not only failed utterly to provide them with refuge, but also failed to hold Myanmar accountable for its atrocities against its own people. And it is Bangladesh which is paying the price of such international apathy.

As we have repeatedly stressed, the international community must come down heavily on Myanmar for its ethnic cleansing operations against the Rohingya and its refusal to take its nationals back with their full rights guaranteed.

As such, the authorities concerned have an obligation to improve the current condition of the camps, and put an end to any and all incidents of violence that continue to exist, along with identifying those who are instigating unrest in the camps. Failure to do so threatens not only the safety of the Rohingya within the camps, but also the safety of Bangladesh and its surrounding region as a whole.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Worrying law and order situation in Rohingya camps
Corrupt cops galore
Power grid collapse triggers unending sufferings
Month-long cyber security awareness campaign underway
Proper fostering of our children’s mental health
Job opportunities in Malaysian labour market reassuring
No relief from power cut any time soon
Chaotic egg market


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft