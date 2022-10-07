Video
Letter To the Editor

Unemployment turning a curse

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261

Dear Sir
An unemployed life is a life of despair. Day by day, the number of unemployed is increasing. Unemployment is a big problem in Bangladesh. Millions of youth of the country are living in despair today due to unemployment. When they don't get jobs even after studying, they are losing their way. When there is no relief from this problem, some people are resorting to various illegal methods in the hope of getting rid of unemployment.

Again, they are not backing down to cross the illegal route abroad. Some have even committed suicide because of the stress of unemployment. Yet to get rid of the curse of unemployment! Poverty, nepotism, shaky education system, and lack of timely action are the major causes of unemployment. The country is developing but the unemployment rate is not decreasing. Young people of this country are opting for expatriate life, selling their father's last wealth in the hope of working abroad without getting a job in the country. Many are dying while taking risks abroad. Even if they can reach, many times they do not get work. Due to unemployment, many students have resorted to suicide in the past years.

Therefore, from the government, the administration to all concerned, thinking about the country, thinking about the youth of the country, take quick steps to eliminate this unemployment problem.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



