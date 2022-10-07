

Testing times in civil service



Again, there was the case of hastily awarding the work of repairing a portion of a District Council road in the Sarail P.S. The tender for the work was opened in an afternoon in my office chamber. The concerned Engineers and subordinate officials were present at the opening. Three tenders were submitted. Although I had no experience of dealing with tenders I heard from father, an official in the government of British Bengal and then in East Pakistan that according to rules the lowest tender bid had to be accepted. Accordingly, I declared the lowest tender bid in this case accepted. The Engineers present wanted to say something but I overruled them. After the winning contractor left my office my colleagues sadly pointed out that even the lowest price coated was higher than the official schedule rate. There was no ways to cancel my erroneous decision.



I felt dejected and depressed. On seeing my condition, Obaidullah, the second officer, advised me to speak with the deputy commissioner who was ex officio chairman of the district council. I did exactly that. On hearing my doleful story, the deputy commissioner Qazi Azhar Ali said over the phone, 'You will have to pay for your ignorance, the additional amount of Rs 50,000 that the district council could lose will have to be compensated by you. Since your monthly salary is Rs 500, only you will have to suffer for years.' Then he burst out into laughter and said to my great relief, 'Don't worry, we will call a meeting of the district council and revise the schedule rate upwards only to protect you. Be sure that you don't repeat such mistakes because there will be no protection the second time.'



There was another happening that underscored my ignorance of procedural form. It happened because no one told us what to do to maintain the proper form. As always, this time also, it was the seasoned assistant who came to my welcome rescue. Informed that a clash of parties with conflicting interest was about to take place in a corner of the main bazar, I was told by the peshkar, the bench clerk that Section 144 of the CrPC had to be imposed to avoid the deterioration of law and order in the area. I immediately took the order sheet and wrote Section 144 of the CRPC is imposed on the bazar.' The bench clerk was taken aback and said to me, 'No, Sir, this is not the way. You have to write where as I am satisfied that a grave threat to law and order exist in the bazar, I hereby impose Section 144 of the CRPC on the area. I did the biding of the peshkar and he was greatly relieved. So was I having cleared the test with much needed assistance.



More practical tests: Day-to-day work as magistrate in the court room confronted me with fresh practical test. I was not a careful and diligent student of law which we had to learn at the Civil Service Academy. As mentioned earlier we were required to study the penal code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Civil Procedure, the Evidence Act and revenue laws. Expert teachers taught us these complex and complicated subjects and at the end of the academic year, we had to pass rigorous examinations in all these subjects. So tired were we by the demanding daily routine of the academy that we had little room left for attentive studies in various subjects, including law. Thus, I remember one sleepy night. I had no time to read the main chapter and hence started reading the footnotes on the chapter on bail. It said, 'Bail is unconditional.' Save lawyers surety, no other condition would be required for enlarging one on bail. There is no scope for such thing at 'town bail'.



More than a year later as I sat in the court hearing a bail petition, I heard some lawyers saying, please grant him 'town bail'. I immediately retorted, 'Learned counsels such as you should know better than ask for town bail. You are of course aware that bail is unconditional.' There was an admiring collective sigh heaved by the assembled lawyers. They found to their relief that the new magistrate was no novice. In the heart of my heart, I thanked Nizami, the author of the note on the CRPC. There were some more significant happenings in the court room. These will be discussed and anlysed in a later section.



Visiting the thanas: Thanas, police stations, (upazilas) since the early 1980s, were the constituents of the sub-division. Together they comprised the geographical entities of both the sub-divisions and the districts. During the British colonial period, the focus was principally on law and order and the collection of revenue. Thus, administration was centred round the police station or the thana. The SDO as the chief executive and the magistrate of the sub-division was required to visit and inspect the thanas in order to keep his grip on the law and order situation. Thus, he was needed to regularly visit and inspect the thanas-police stations. I remember while inspecting a thana the magistrate was to examine a few registers such as the arms registers - distress warrant register to ascertain the situation of the arms and the execution of warrants in the thana. One had also to examine the sanctioned strength and actual strength of police personnel at the police station. These inspections often exposed inadequacy of the strength of the law and order machinery at the grass roots. Ordinarily, 12 police personnel (often actually 9 or 10 as there was absence on account of sickness and leave) had to face the onerous challenge of maintaining peace and order in an area which in 1969 had a population of some 2,00,000. 'Please imagine, Sir', said one officer in charge of a police station, 'If only a thousand of these people were hardened criminals where would we stand? We must thank our lot that most of our people are religious and God-fearing.' What the police officer said contained the truth inscribed in the ground reality. One does not see much of an improvement in the situation after the lapse of even of 48 years of stormy history.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor

quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)











