Deity Durga immersed in exceptional way

Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:19 AM
Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 6: Every year in the past, the Vijaya Dashami was observed in the traditional way. But this year it was a very exceptional arrangement for the immersion of Goddess Durga in Chatmohar Upazila of the district.  
Devotees took part in the immersion of the deity in the river by arranging boats with many microphones. Former general secretary of Chatmohar Upazila Chhatra League Rajeev Kumar Biswas Raju on Wednesday rented 200 microphones from different upazilas. Then these are arranged in boats.
Different types of songs were played on 20 microphones through sound system. Devotees including Raju started dancing and singing on boats.
Sindur game starts with Sinthi Sindur of Durga Statue. Besides, devotees offered their devotion to Mother Durga at dusk with aarti and uludbhani by lifting the idol of Durga on hundreds of boats.



