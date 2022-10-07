Video
Road mishaps claim five lives in 5 dists

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women and a minor child have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Jhenidah, Natore, Sylhet, Tangail and Gazipur, in two days.
JHENIDAH: A sexagenarian woman was killed after being hit by a pickup van in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shirin Khatun, 60, wife of late Mohi Bishwas, a resident of Porahati Village in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Arappur Highway Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad said a pickup van hit the woman from behind in Panchmile area at around 8 am when she was returning home by walking, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy of Baraigram Upazila in the district, who was injured in a road accident, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Al Shafi, 5, son of Mashiur Rahman Babu, a resident of Purba Kalikapur Moholla under Bonpara Municipality in the upazila. He was a student of Pashchim Kalikapur Hafezia Madrasa in the area.
It is known that four people were killed and at least seven others injured after a microbus crashed into Jhaoil Over-Bridge railing adjacent to Bangabandhu Bridge West Link Road in Kamarkhanda Upazila of Sirajganj on Monday night.
Police and local sources said a bridal party from Manikganj was going towards Bonpara in Baraigram Upazila of the district at around 10:30pm riding by a microbus.
On the way, the microbus hit hard the railing of Jhaoil Over-bridge at around 10:30 pm after its driver had lost control over the steering. Three passengers died on the spot and at least eight others received injuries in the accident.
Later on, another succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at dawn on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.
Of the injured, Al Shafi was admitted to Mohakhali Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.
He, later, died there on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.
Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.
SYLHET: A woman was killed in a road accident in Beanibazar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Milan Begum, 48, wife of Shafiqur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Dubag Village under Dubai Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, Milan Begum was walking along the Biyanibazar-Sylhet road in Mewa area in the afternoon. At that time, a Sylhet-bound private car hit Milan Begum, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A septuagenarian man was killed and three others were injured after a truck smashed an easy-bike in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ajit Ghosh alias Bhambal Ghosh, 72, a resident of Singjora Village in the upazila.
The injured persons are: Ashish Ghosh, son of Indra Ghosh of Singjora Village, Rani Akhter, daughter of Rafiqul Islam of Goyhata Purba Para Village in Nagarpur Upazila of the district; and Md Russell Mia, son of Jabbar Hossain of Baghutia Village under Chauhali Upazila in Sirajganj District.
Police and local sources said a covered van of Premier Cement Company hit an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction in Nardahi area at around 8 am, leaving four people seriously injured.
Among the injured, Ajit succumbed to his injuries on the way to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers have seized the covered van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagarpur PS Md Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
GAZIPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Santosh Saha, 70, hailed from Mirzapur Upazila in Tangail District.
According to local sources, Santosh Saha was walking along the highway in Sriphaltali area in the morning. At that time, a speedy bus hit him from behind, leaving the man dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Gorai Highway PS OC Molla Tutul confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.


