Army holds free medical camp at Dighinala

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Oct 6: Bangladesh Army arranged a free medical camp and distributed medicines among poor patients in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Colonel Md Jahangir Alam inaugurated the medical camp and distribution of medicines among more than 500 poor patients on Babuchhara Adarsha Government Primary School premises at around 11 am.

Assistant Surgeon Dr Jahedul Alam, Medical Officer Captain Bashar, Medical Officer Captain Mostafiz, Ophthalmologist Dr Plaban, Dr Noor Uddin and Assistant Surgeon Dr Ritu Bara provided medical services as doctors in the medical camp.

Lieutenant Colonel Rumon Parvez PSC, Captain Mostafizur Rahman, Major Zahid Hossain, Major Adeeb, and Babuchra Union Parishad Chairman Santosh Jiban Chakma, among othere, were also present at that time.