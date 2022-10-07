Fishers, traders frustrated at Char Fassion



The photo shows fishermen at Samraj fish landing station in Char Fasson Upazila along with their trawlers laden with hilsa. photo: observer

But, in the beginning of the rainy season, fishermen were unable to catch hilsa sufficiently.

Now fishers, traders and labourers became frustrated because of the 22-day ban starting from October 7 midnight. With the hope of netting a plenty of Hilsa, fishers took loans from their mahajans.

Fishers and fish traders demanded changing the ban time.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, fishers and traders said, Hilsa could not be netted in the rainy season; they have been getting expected Hilsa for the last two weeks.

Hilsa worth about Tk 6 crore is being sent from Samrajghat in Char Fasson Upazila to Bangarchar to Dhaka, Chandpur, Barishal and other areas.

Nasir Maji and Faysal Maji at Monurar Fishing Ghat of Kukri area said, "We didn't get hilsa for six months of the season."

They expressed their anger over the ban and demanded changing the time. "If the ban time is not changed, it will be difficult for us to pay back our loans," they added. Fish trader Ripon Haldar of Dhalchar said, onely 15 days back, one fisher would not get even Hilsa of Tk 2,000-3,000. Now they are getting Hilsa of Tk 5,000/7,000 per day. The price is also higher than before. Four pieces hilsa of one kilogram weight is selling at Tk 6,000 while four pieces of jhatka is selling at Tk 400-500.

President of District Fisheries Association Md Ershad said, the ban time should be changed considering the interest of fishers.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar said, huge Hilsa is netted at the end of the season. "Fishers and we are happy for huge netting of Hilsa. Target of Hilsa will be met."

Hilsa breeding depends on the full moon, he added. As fishers said, there is no alternative to changing the ban time, he maintained.











