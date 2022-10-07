Three nabbed with drugs in Feni, Noakhali

Three persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Feni and Noakhali, in two days.

FENI: A youth has been arrested along with 2,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) and the Liquor arrested him from on board a bus in front of Amanat Hotel and Restaurant on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Lalpol in the afternoon.

The arrested man is Saiful Islam, 23, son of Abdus Salam, hails from Bheola Manikchar Nayapara Betua Bazar area under Chakaria Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.

The market value of seized yaba pills is about Tk 10 lakh.

DNC sources said acting on a tip-off, the Liquor and Narcotics Department learnt that a yaba smuggler was coming from Cox's Bazar riding by a bus belonging to 'Hanif Paribahan'. Then the officials of the Liquor and DNC intercepted the bus right on the road in front of Amanat Hotel and Restaurant on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Lalpol in the afternoon.

During the search, they arrested bus passenger Saiful Islam and found 2,000 yaba tablets in a packet wrapped with scotch-tape and tissue paper.

Later on, Inspector Md Mozammel Huq of the Liquor and Narcotics Department filed a case with Feni Model Police Station (PS) against Saiful under the Narcotics Control Act.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Model PS Md Nizam Uddin confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested two drug peddlers along yaba tablets from Soanimuri Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested persons are Sakhawat Hossain Riyaz, 22, and Anwar Hossain Rubel, 28.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Purba Ambarnagar in the morning, and arrested the duo along with 600 yaba tablets. Sonaimuri PS OC Harun Ur Rashid confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.













