Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:18 AM
Home Countryside

Hindu people get clothes

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Oct 6: Clothes were distributed among Hindu families in 23 temples of five unions in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The distribution programme was held on the Kawkhali Shree Shree Madan Mohan Jiur Akhara Bari premises in the upazila on the occasion of the Durga Puja under the initiative of Abdus Salek Mia Foundation.
Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Saeed Mia Manu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khaleda Khatun Rekha, Upazila Awami League General Secretary (GS) Moniruzzaman Talukdar Paltan, Officer-in-Charge of Kawkhali PS Boni Amin, Kawkhali Jatiya Party GS Manjurul Mahafuz Payal, and Upazila Puja Celebration Committee GS Subrata Roy, among others, were also present at the programme.


