Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:18 AM
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in Naogaon, Bogura

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Bogura, on Wednesday.
NAOGAON: A youth was electrocuted in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night while working at a shop.
The deceased was identified as Nazmul Haque, 22, son of Samsul Haque, hailed from Rangpur District. He used to work at a shop of Isfat Jerin Minar, president of Sapahar Upazila Unit Awami League, at Niamatpur.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Niamatpur Police Station Humayun Kabir said Nazmul came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was working at the shop in a fair on the occasion of the Durga Puja, one of the biggest festivals of Hindu Community.
He was rescued in critical condition and taken to Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex.
Later on, Nazmul succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.
BOGURA: A man was electrocuted in Sherpur Upazila of the district while idol immersion on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jagannath Karmakar Rupam, 35, son of Raghunath Karmakar, a resident of Uttar Shah Para area under Sherpur Municipality.
It was learnt that Rupam came in contact with an electric wire while idols were being taken in a van in Shishu Park area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued the injured and took him to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.


