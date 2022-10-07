National Birth, Death Registration Day observed



A discussion is going on in Shaheed Makhan Lal Das Auditorium in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur on Thursday on the occasion of the National Birth and Death Registration Day-2022. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Rajbari and Sirajganj districts, and Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the town.

Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Mohammad Habibur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Rasel Sheikh attended the programme as special guest.

Medical Officer of the Civil Surgeon's (CS) Office Dr Mahabubur Rahman, Family Planning DD Md Mahabubul Hoque, Kishoreganj Government Boys' High School Headmaster KM Abdullah, Jangalia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Bulbul Ahammad, and Ramdi UP Chairman Alal Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration brought out a rally from the Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room with Additional DC (General) Monira Parvin in the chair.

Medical Officer of Pirojpur CS Office Dr Ramjan Ali, among others, also spoke at the meeting.

Representative of District Directorate of Statistics, Islamic Foundation UP secretaries and entrepreneurs of union information centres were also present at the programme.

Besides, Shankarpasa UP administration under Sadar Upazila organized a certificate distribution programme at its office at noon.

UP Chairman Md Tofajjal Hossain Mollik Sawpan handed over certificates and gifts to the mothers of new born babies.

RAJBARI: In this connection, Local Government of Rajbari District organized different programme in the town.

A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Rajbari DC Md Abukaiser Khan was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) and Local Government DD Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh presided over the meeting,

District CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Rajbari Municipality Mayor Mohammad Alomgir Hossain Titu and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Merzia Sultana, among others, were also present at the programme.

A total of 12 UP chairmen and secretaries of Sadar Upazila took part in the meeting.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room of the DC office in the town in the morning.

Sirajganj DC Dr Faruque Ahmed was present as the chief guest while District Department DD of Local Government Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain presided over the meeting.

CS Dr Ramapada Roy, DD of the Department of Family Planning Abdullah Hel Quafi, Sirajganj Press Club President Helal Ahmed, ADC (Education and ICT) District Women Affairs Officer Kaniz Fatema and Sirajganj Municipality Panel Mayor-1 Nurul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: In this connection, Lohagara Upazila administration organized a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad Hall Room in the morning.

Lohagara UNO Sharif Ullah and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Shahajahan, among others, were also present at the programme.











