Two crushed under train in Joypurhat, Narayanganj

Two persons have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Narayanganj, on Wednesday and Thursday.

JOYPURHAT: A teenage boy was crushed under a train in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tawsif Hasan, 19, son of Hasan Galib, a resident of Mataish Manzil Mohalla under Panchbibi Municipality.

Panchbibi Railway Station Master Kamruzzaman said a Rajshahi-bound train ran over him in Fentara Railway Gate area at early hours, leaving Tawsif dead on the spot.

On information, GRP police went to the scene and recovered the body, the station master added.

NARAYANGANJ: A man was crushed under a train in Chashara area in the city on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to local sources, a Narayanganj-bound train from Dhaka hit the man in the morning while he was crossing the railway line, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chashara Railway Station Master Khaja Sujan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











