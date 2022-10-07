

Feni Muhuri Leo Club accorded reception to two teachers in the district at Dr Sazzad Auditorium in the town on Wednesday on the occasion of the World Teachers Day-2022. The teachers are Prof Muhammad Mahiuddin Chowdhury, recently retired Principal of Sonagazi Government College, and Jafar Uddin, head teacher of Sharshadi High School. Former president of Lion's Club of Feni Muhuri and Feni Press Club Lion Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan attended the programme as the chief guest. photo: observer