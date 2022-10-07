Video
Home Countryside

Enhancing facilities for teachers stressed to ensure quality teaching

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 6: The speakers at a function here on Thursday underscored the need for enhancing facilities for the teachers to ensure quality teaching to the students to make students worthy citizens of the country.
"The people always expect quality and moral teaching from the teachers but nobody feels and thinks about their financial condition. It is true that it is not possible to ensure quality education by keeping the teachers in a dilemma". To get quality teaching an emphasis should be given on overall facilities of the teachers", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a discussion meeting held at the hallroom of Sinnamul Mahila Samity of the town here on Thursday, marking the World Teachers'  Day-2022.
SMS and Campaign for Popular Education arranged the function.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato addressed the function as the chief guest and assistant district primary education officer spoke at the event as the special guest.  
Presided over by executive director of SMS Murshidur Rahman Khan, the function was also addressed, among others, by senior journalists Syed NurulAlam Jahangir, Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, development worker Abdus Salam and social worker Anjali Rani Debi.
A keynote paper was presented by Vice-Principal of Sundarganj Women's Degree College  Nasrin Sultana Rekha.
ADC-General Sushanta Kumar Mahato, in his speech, said the teachers are still now the respected persons in the society. The prestige and their image would have to be upheld at their own initiative through showing their behaviour though they are facing multiple problem including financial one.
In this context, the ADC said the government has taken up welfare programmes for overall development of the education sector and the involved teachers.
In the open discussion session, many recommendations were also adopted to run the academic institutions properly and to promote the education system of the country as well.


