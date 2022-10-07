Video
Islamabad court grants interim bail to Imran

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6:  An Islamabad district and sessions court granted on Thursday interim bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan in a case linked to his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry at an August 20 public rally.
Last week, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued arrest warrants for Imran on September 30.
After the Islamabad High Court had struck down terror charges from the case registered against Imran, the case was transferred to a sessions court and the PTI chief had not obtained his bail from there.
Subsequently, the PTI chief approached IHC on October 2 with a plea for pre-arrest bail. The court accepted the plea and instructed Imran to appear before a lower court before October 7. Earlier today, the former prime minister arrived at the court amid elaborate security along with his lawyer Babar Awan.    -DAWN



« PreviousNext »

Islamabad court grants interim bail to Imran
