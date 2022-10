A boy holds a toy machinegun as he stands next to a monument











A boy holds a toy machinegun as he stands next to a monument with fresh flowers to Podolsk's cadets died in 1941 during World War II in the town of Podolsk some 40 kilometres outside Moscow on October 6. Podolsk cadets - cadets of the Podolsk artillery and rifle military schools, who were alerted on October 5, 1941 to the defence of Moscow in the initial period of World War II. photo : AFP