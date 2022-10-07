Brazil 3rd-place candidate backs Lula in runoff

SAO PAULO, Oct 6: The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Center-right Senator Simone Tebet won 4.2 percent of the vote Sunday -- the first choice of nearly five million Brazilians whose votes Lula (48.4 percent) and Bolsonaro (43.2 percent) both want in the October 30 runoff.

Tebet, an anti-abortion Catholic whose support could be key to swaying socially conservative and women voters, criticized both ex-president Lula (2003-2010) and Bolsonaro at a news conference in Sao Paulo.

But she said there was no doubt which was worse.

"These past four years, Brazil has been consumed by a bonfire of hate and strife," she said, attacking Bolsonaro over his Covid-19 "denialism," pro-gun policies and the 30 million Brazilians living in hunger. -AFP















