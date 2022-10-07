England's Walker in World Cup fitness race after groin surgery

LONDON, OCT 6: England defender Kyle Walker faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after Manchester City revealed he had undergone groin surgery.

Walker suffered the injury in the first half of City's 6-3 victory against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

No timescale has been put on his return but it is understood City believe he still has a chance of playing at the World Cup, which gets under way for England against Iran in Qatar on November 21.

"Kyle Walker has undergone surgery after suffering a groin injury to his left leg during the first half of our 6-3 win over Manchester United on Sunday," a City statement said on Thursday.

"The surgery was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course."

Walker tweeted a picture of himself in his hospital bed alongside a message saying: "As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love.












