Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's Walker in World Cup fitness race after groin surgery

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

LONDON, OCT 6: England defender Kyle Walker faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after Manchester City revealed he had undergone groin surgery.
Walker suffered the injury in the first half of City's 6-3 victory against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
No timescale has been put on his return but it is understood City believe he still has a chance of playing at the World Cup, which gets under way for England against Iran in Qatar on November 21.
"Kyle Walker has undergone surgery after suffering a groin injury to his left leg during the first half of our 6-3 win over Manchester United on Sunday," a City statement said on Thursday.
"The surgery was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course."
Walker tweeted a picture of himself in his hospital bed alongside a message saying: "As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hopes World Cup flying headdress will be 2022 vuvuzela
Di Maria-inspired Juve beat Maccabi to kick-start Euro campaign
England's Walker in World Cup fitness race after groin surgery
PSG held at Benfica despite Messi stunner
Haaland scores double as City cruise, Chelsea boost knockout hopes
Real Madrid take control in Europe with smooth Shakhtar win
SA's Pretorius out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup
Australia rest bowlers for opening England T20


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft