Real Madrid take control in Europe with smooth Shakhtar win

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema vies with Shakhtar Donetsk Ukranian defender Valeriy Bondar (L) during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 3 group F football match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema vies with Shakhtar Donetsk Ukranian defender Valeriy Bondar (L) during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 3 group F football match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 5, 2022. photo: AFP

MADRID, OCT 6: Real Madrid established a stranglehold at the top of their Champions League group with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, which should have been far more emphatic.
Carlo Ancelotti's reigning champions have a 100 percent record in the competition and made light work of their Ukrainian opponents, who had to travel 10 hours to get to Madrid because of the war in their homeland.
Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior's goals made the difference but the record 14-time winners were dominant and only profligate finishing -- and fine goalkeeping from Anatoliy Trubin -- stopped them from racking up a big lead.
After three games Madrid have a five-point lead on second-placed Shakhtar, with RB Leipzig, third, beating Celtic 3-1 in the other Group F match.
"There are days like this, when the ball doesn't want to go in," said Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. "It was a game we could have won 7-1 or something like that, but in the end it's three points, that's the important thing.
"The idea is to qualify as soon as possible, we've got all the points we can, it's not possible to do better. We want to win next week too (against Shakhtar) and seal qualification."
Karim Benzema led the line again on his second match back after injury and although he was still rusty, it didn't matter on a mostly comfortable evening.
Rodrygo broke the deadlock with a low effort from outside the area, curled home after 13 minutes. He was not punished for a loose first touch as the ball bounced back to him and stroked it past Trubin.
Benzema, sniffing around for a goal to ignite his season, fired in a low effort which Trubin parried, as Madrid pinned the visitors back.
Vinicius, who left two Shakhtar defenders for dead by scooping the ball through the gap between them and darting through to delight the Santiago Bernabeu, soon added the second.
The Brazilian put the finishing touches on an intricate team move, with Benzema feeding Rodrygo, to caress the ball into the bottom corner.
Vinicius had another shot cleared off the line by Valeriy Bondar, with Madrid angling for a third to put the game out of sight, while Benzema slashed a volley off-target.
The overworked Trubin denied Vinicius and then Benzema in quick succession as Madrid poured forward, determined to right the wrongs of their draw with Osasuna on Sunday, the first points they have dropped all season in any competition.
However they were caught on the counter in the 39th minute, with Shakhtar's first attack of note resulting in a goal.
The unmarked Oleksandr Zubkov met Bogdan Mykhaylichenko's cross with an acrobatic finish to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.
"We had many chances, but we didn't take them," noted Ancelotti. "We lowered our intensity, and I gave them a talking-to at half-time, because the game was not over."    -AFP


