

Logo of New Zealand Tri-series unveiled











The official logo of tri-nation series in New Zealand combining host, Bangladesh and Pakistan unveiled on October 5 in a city hotel. Bangla Wash, the sister concern of AnH Enterprise Limited, is the title sponsor of the series and hence the name of the series is 'Bangla Wash T20 International Tri-nation Cricket Series', is going to be held in New Zealand between October 7 and 14. This is the first time that the series title logo and the trophy written in Bangla font are going to be added to an international series. Bangladesh national cricket team selector Habibul Bashar, legendary cricketer Rakibul Hasan, educationist Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moin, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, Prof. Muhammad A. Momen, Director, IBA, University of Dhaka, eminent singer Pantha Kanai, famous music director Ripon Khan and other cultural personalities and journalists from TV, print, digital media were present at the press conference and logo unveiling ceremony. photo: Observer DESK