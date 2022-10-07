Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023

No more war, we want peace: Yemen coach

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302
Sports Reporter

No more war, we want peace: Yemen coach

No more war, we want peace: Yemen coach

After beginning the Group-E round in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 on a good note with an 8-0 big margin win over Bhutan in the first match, Yemen coach Mohammed Hasan Ali Albaadani said they were promoting peace through football.
In the post-match conference, the Yemen coach said, "Most of our players are able to score. They wanted to begin the event on a good note. All wanted to have a test of the win. You have seen that one of our substitutes too scored there."
"... We came here with an impression to do well. We are going through a civil war yet we are against war and we are promoting peace through football. We no longer want a war in our country. People are waiting for peace. That's why we are trying to promote peace."
An ongoing civil war is taking the country apart and the conscious civilians are standing for peace at home. The footballers are not different from the masses, they too are waiting for peacetime. Shedding blood is no more wanted by anyone there. They wanted to bring an end to the war.
After losing the match, Bhutan coach Hideharu Takahashi, on the other hand, said, "We lost the match due to a gap in experience. Mistakes were made in the first half. My boys are still young. In contrast, Yemen booters were better and improved individually. My players stood little chance."
"Our next match is against Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a good team. We will make some changes in the best XI and plans for that match."








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hopes World Cup flying headdress will be 2022 vuvuzela
Di Maria-inspired Juve beat Maccabi to kick-start Euro campaign
England's Walker in World Cup fitness race after groin surgery
PSG held at Benfica despite Messi stunner
Haaland scores double as City cruise, Chelsea boost knockout hopes
Real Madrid take control in Europe with smooth Shakhtar win
SA's Pretorius out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup
Australia rest bowlers for opening England T20


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft