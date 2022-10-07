

No more war, we want peace: Yemen coach

In the post-match conference, the Yemen coach said, "Most of our players are able to score. They wanted to begin the event on a good note. All wanted to have a test of the win. You have seen that one of our substitutes too scored there."

"... We came here with an impression to do well. We are going through a civil war yet we are against war and we are promoting peace through football. We no longer want a war in our country. People are waiting for peace. That's why we are trying to promote peace."

An ongoing civil war is taking the country apart and the conscious civilians are standing for peace at home. The footballers are not different from the masses, they too are waiting for peacetime. Shedding blood is no more wanted by anyone there. They wanted to bring an end to the war.

After losing the match, Bhutan coach Hideharu Takahashi, on the other hand, said, "We lost the match due to a gap in experience. Mistakes were made in the first half. My boys are still young. In contrast, Yemen booters were better and improved individually. My players stood little chance."

"Our next match is against Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a good team. We will make some changes in the best XI and plans for that match."













After beginning the Group-E round in the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 on a good note with an 8-0 big margin win over Bhutan in the first match, Yemen coach Mohammed Hasan Ali Albaadani said they were promoting peace through football.In the post-match conference, the Yemen coach said, "Most of our players are able to score. They wanted to begin the event on a good note. All wanted to have a test of the win. You have seen that one of our substitutes too scored there.""... We came here with an impression to do well. We are going through a civil war yet we are against war and we are promoting peace through football. We no longer want a war in our country. People are waiting for peace. That's why we are trying to promote peace."An ongoing civil war is taking the country apart and the conscious civilians are standing for peace at home. The footballers are not different from the masses, they too are waiting for peacetime. Shedding blood is no more wanted by anyone there. They wanted to bring an end to the war.After losing the match, Bhutan coach Hideharu Takahashi, on the other hand, said, "We lost the match due to a gap in experience. Mistakes were made in the first half. My boys are still young. In contrast, Yemen booters were better and improved individually. My players stood little chance.""Our next match is against Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a good team. We will make some changes in the best XI and plans for that match."