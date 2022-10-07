Video
Miraz savours opener role

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is upbeat to cement his place as a designated opener of Bangladesh as he believes the challenge of opening the innings in T20 cricket brought the best out of him.
Miraz was given the opportunity to open the innings after the regular openers failed to give Bangladesh an expected start in the T20 format.
 He opened the innings for Bangladesh in the last three T20 matches and his score read 38, 15 and 46, which is not quite a bad number, compared to the other batters who opened for Bangladesh in the last one year.
At least Miraz has been able to give the consistency, a thing that the Bangladesh team management is seeking. Miraz who also had the experience of opening the innings in the domestic circuit said he savours the job, given by the team management and is keen to improve more.
"Since I have had a chance in the opening position, I am trying to play good cricket and I am enjoying," Miraz said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.
"Everyone is supporting me and the thing looks good. Whenever I am practicing, everyone is supporting me and everyone believes in me a lot. I myself am very confident. Now I am just waiting for a big knock. "
Another video sent by the BCB showed Miraz practicing sixes at Lincoln's net and also tried to send the ball across the rope by playing over the top shot when most of the fielders are in the circle. It meant, he practiced hard to score runs quickly in the first powerplay.
Bangladesh will open their tri-nation series, taking on Pakistan tomorrow (Friday) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
 "I believe we have taken a very good preparation. The three days we practiced, have been very good practice. The bowlers have bowled, the batsmen have batted. We have practiced in two groups and we have done specific practice," he said.
"I did as much as I need. In particular, I batted and bowled. The pace bowlers have bowled the spot. Those who are in coaching staff have helped us very well. It's not a very favourable condition for us, because it is a little cold here. Even then everyone has adapted very well. This is a positive side for our team."     -BSS


