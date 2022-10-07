Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ACC Women\'s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Trishna hat-tricks on debut as Tigresses rout Malaysia

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 307
Sports Reporter

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022
Players of Bangladesh Women's Cricket team's celebrating after hauling a wicket of Malaysia in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Players of Bangladesh Women's Cricket team's celebrating after hauling a wicket of Malaysia in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Ridding on twin fifties skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti and Murshida Khatun followed by debutant Fariha Trishna's hat-trick, hosts Bangladesh registered a massive 88-run victory over Malaysia on Thursday's match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Winning the toss Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a decent 129-run total on the board despite they lost two wickets early. Opener Shamima Sultana departed for a golden duck as got out in the very first delivery of the game. In-form batter Fargana Haque Pinkey also returned cheaply on 10 as Bangladesh had been in trouble losing two wickets to manage 34 runs only. But 81-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Murshida and Joyti brought Tigresses back in a dominating position.
Murshida, one of the three changes in Bangladesh playing eleven, picked up her 3rd WT20i fifty before being run out on 56 off 54 with six boundaries. Trishna and Fahima Khatun were the other inclusion in the squad. Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam and Sobhana Mostary were the drops.
Jyoti however, took a devastating form with the bat. The stalwart swung her bat to pile-up windy 53 off 34 balls. She sent the ball to the fence six occasions while drove the ball out of the park for once.
Among the next three Bangladesh batters, Ritu Moni and Rumana Ahmed managed one run respectively and Fahima collected five.
Sasha Azmi, Mariha Izzati Ismail and skipper Winifred Duraisingam shared one wicket each for Malaysia.
Malaysian girls in reply were able to sustain in the middle for 18.5 overs to score 41 runs only before being bowled out. The highest individual score from visiting batters was nine. Elsa Hunter and Nur Arianna Natsya both scored nine runs respectively.
The destruction of Malaysian innings began in the last powerplay over delivered by left arm medium pacer Trishna. She uprooted the stump of guests captain Winifred in the 3rd ball of the over. Winifred was batting on five then. In the following ball her straighter delivery hit the pad of new comer Mas Elysa and on-field umpire made her quick LBW decision to raise her finger. In the penultimate delivery of the over Trishna bowled out Mariha to complete her hat-trick. It is the second T20i hat-trick by a Bangladesh bowler after Fahima Khatun. Fahima picked-up three in three in 2018 against the UAE. This is the 2nd hat-trick on debut in the history of women's T20i cricket as well after Anjali Chand of Nepal. Anjali picked up her hat-trick on debut against Maldives in 2019.
Besides, Rumana, Sanjida Akther Meghla and Fahima shared two wickets apiece while Salma Khatun picked the rest.
Jyoti named the Player of the Match for had story fifty.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hopes World Cup flying headdress will be 2022 vuvuzela
Di Maria-inspired Juve beat Maccabi to kick-start Euro campaign
England's Walker in World Cup fitness race after groin surgery
PSG held at Benfica despite Messi stunner
Haaland scores double as City cruise, Chelsea boost knockout hopes
Real Madrid take control in Europe with smooth Shakhtar win
SA's Pretorius out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup
Australia rest bowlers for opening England T20


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft