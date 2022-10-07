Trishna hat-tricks on debut as Tigresses rout Malaysia



Players of Bangladesh Women's Cricket team's celebrating after hauling a wicket of Malaysia in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Winning the toss Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a decent 129-run total on the board despite they lost two wickets early. Opener Shamima Sultana departed for a golden duck as got out in the very first delivery of the game. In-form batter Fargana Haque Pinkey also returned cheaply on 10 as Bangladesh had been in trouble losing two wickets to manage 34 runs only. But 81-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Murshida and Joyti brought Tigresses back in a dominating position.

Murshida, one of the three changes in Bangladesh playing eleven, picked up her 3rd WT20i fifty before being run out on 56 off 54 with six boundaries. Trishna and Fahima Khatun were the other inclusion in the squad. Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam and Sobhana Mostary were the drops.

Jyoti however, took a devastating form with the bat. The stalwart swung her bat to pile-up windy 53 off 34 balls. She sent the ball to the fence six occasions while drove the ball out of the park for once.

Among the next three Bangladesh batters, Ritu Moni and Rumana Ahmed managed one run respectively and Fahima collected five.

Sasha Azmi, Mariha Izzati Ismail and skipper Winifred Duraisingam shared one wicket each for Malaysia.

Malaysian girls in reply were able to sustain in the middle for 18.5 overs to score 41 runs only before being bowled out. The highest individual score from visiting batters was nine. Elsa Hunter and Nur Arianna Natsya both scored nine runs respectively.

The destruction of Malaysian innings began in the last powerplay over delivered by left arm medium pacer Trishna. She uprooted the stump of guests captain Winifred in the 3rd ball of the over. Winifred was batting on five then. In the following ball her straighter delivery hit the pad of new comer Mas Elysa and on-field umpire made her quick LBW decision to raise her finger. In the penultimate delivery of the over Trishna bowled out Mariha to complete her hat-trick. It is the second T20i hat-trick by a Bangladesh bowler after Fahima Khatun. Fahima picked-up three in three in 2018 against the UAE. This is the 2nd hat-trick on debut in the history of women's T20i cricket as well after Anjali Chand of Nepal. Anjali picked up her hat-trick on debut against Maldives in 2019.

Besides, Rumana, Sanjida Akther Meghla and Fahima shared two wickets apiece while Salma Khatun picked the rest.

Jyoti named the Player of the Match for had story fifty.











ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022Ridding on twin fifties skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti and Murshida Khatun followed by debutant Fariha Trishna's hat-trick, hosts Bangladesh registered a massive 88-run victory over Malaysia on Thursday's match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Winning the toss Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a decent 129-run total on the board despite they lost two wickets early. Opener Shamima Sultana departed for a golden duck as got out in the very first delivery of the game. In-form batter Fargana Haque Pinkey also returned cheaply on 10 as Bangladesh had been in trouble losing two wickets to manage 34 runs only. But 81-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Murshida and Joyti brought Tigresses back in a dominating position.Murshida, one of the three changes in Bangladesh playing eleven, picked up her 3rd WT20i fifty before being run out on 56 off 54 with six boundaries. Trishna and Fahima Khatun were the other inclusion in the squad. Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam and Sobhana Mostary were the drops.Jyoti however, took a devastating form with the bat. The stalwart swung her bat to pile-up windy 53 off 34 balls. She sent the ball to the fence six occasions while drove the ball out of the park for once.Among the next three Bangladesh batters, Ritu Moni and Rumana Ahmed managed one run respectively and Fahima collected five.Sasha Azmi, Mariha Izzati Ismail and skipper Winifred Duraisingam shared one wicket each for Malaysia.Malaysian girls in reply were able to sustain in the middle for 18.5 overs to score 41 runs only before being bowled out. The highest individual score from visiting batters was nine. Elsa Hunter and Nur Arianna Natsya both scored nine runs respectively.The destruction of Malaysian innings began in the last powerplay over delivered by left arm medium pacer Trishna. She uprooted the stump of guests captain Winifred in the 3rd ball of the over. Winifred was batting on five then. In the following ball her straighter delivery hit the pad of new comer Mas Elysa and on-field umpire made her quick LBW decision to raise her finger. In the penultimate delivery of the over Trishna bowled out Mariha to complete her hat-trick. It is the second T20i hat-trick by a Bangladesh bowler after Fahima Khatun. Fahima picked-up three in three in 2018 against the UAE. This is the 2nd hat-trick on debut in the history of women's T20i cricket as well after Anjali Chand of Nepal. Anjali picked up her hat-trick on debut against Maldives in 2019.Besides, Rumana, Sanjida Akther Meghla and Fahima shared two wickets apiece while Salma Khatun picked the rest.Jyoti named the Player of the Match for had story fifty.