Tigers take on Pakistan in opener today

The match will commence at 8:00am (BST) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Bangladesh are boost up after series win against the UAE without their T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who kept him away from the UAE tour for CPL commitments. The Bangladesh think tank has been in jeopardy to find the right T20i batting combination after the retirements of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mahmudullah's dropout created further vacuum in the line-up.

Between the makeshift openers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz proved his efficiency and Soumya Sarkar is likely to pair with him as Sabbir Romman's replacement if the Bangladesh officials do not continue their over-confidence on Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Liton is possible to bat at three while Shakib, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Shaikat, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Shohans are obvious at next batting positions.

Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed are the possible quick for Bangladesh playing eleven.

Pakistan on the contrary, are favourite today despite recent series defeat against England. Their mighty batting line-up combining skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah is undoubtedly their strength which further boosted by the support of bowling unit combining Shaheeen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf.

Chilly weather with colder wind in Christchurch is a big challenge for both the sub-content rivals and toss winning side must prefer to bat first in the batting friendly wicket to post a good figure on the board to defend.











