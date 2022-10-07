Grid condition, power production mismatch behind outage: BMPCA

Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association (BMPCA) President Mohiuddin Ahmed on Monday blamed the government's failure to develop the national grid in keeping with power production capacity vis-a-vis demand for Tuesday's power disruptions.

He also held the failure to strengthen technical capabilities and cyber security system for the power failure.

Referring to what he said the "claims" of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) that it had developed the national power grid and transmission lines using modern technology, Mohiuddin raised the question in that case why even after two days the causes of the grid failure could not be ascertained.

If modern technology was used, the fault would have been detected automatically and immediately, he said.

Even without using modern technology, he said, PGCB was earning crores of Tk every year by leasing out its fiber optics to private telecommunication companies. In today's world, he said, uninterrupted power supply was essential to keep running uninterrupted internet and telecommunication services.

Failure of the national power grid brought public life and activities to stand still, he said. He requested the government to keep a watchful eye not to allow recurrence of such disasters.









