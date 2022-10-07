Video
Dengue: 637 more patients hospitalised

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Another 637 patients were hospitalised with Dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
Of the new patients, 417 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 220 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 63 on Wednesday with two more deaths reported from Dhaka division. Of the total deaths, 32 were reported from Dhaka division, 26 from Chattogram and five from Barishal division.
A total of 2,333 dengue patients, including 1,771 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. This year, the directorate has recorded 19,283 dengue cases and 16,877 recoveries so far.    -UNB


