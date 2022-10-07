Matarbari Deep Sea Port tender gets poor response

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 6: Even after extension of deadline contractors' response in dropping tenders for construction of Matarbari Deep sea Port project was negligible, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) officials said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission and opening of tenders for construction of Package-1 of Matarbari Deep Sea Port was extended to October 26, for Package-2A -- to September 27 from August 29 and for package-2B to September 28 from August 30, they said.

Only one tender was dropped for Package-2A, no tender was dropped for package-2B, they said.

The CPA might decide to retender for Package-1, they said.

Construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port was scheduled to begin early e next year.

The selected site is an offshore island in Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazaar district.

The CPA was due to spent about Tk 4,000 crore while the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) was scheduled to spent Tk 7,000 crore for the development of the project.

Tenders were invited by the RHD and the CPA.The last date for dropping tenders for the RHD component is October 12.

CPA officials said that the contractors were expected to be selected early this year, so that construction could begin in the middle of 2023.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had agreed to provide $500 million for the project, they said.

CPA has acquired 1,225 acres of land in Matarbari and Dhalghata unions of Moheshkhali for the construction of the deep sea port, officials said.

A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond would be constructed for the project's power plant, they said.

On completion, the deep sea port would provide berthing facility to mother vessels with 16- metre draft.

Now, vessels with nine metre draft can berth in the Chattogram Port.

Now, vessels carrying only 2,000-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers can berth in the port jetties.

Each vessel carrying up to 8,000 TEUs of containers will be able to berth in the deep sea port after its completion.

The Shipping Ministry took construction of the deep-sea port as a priority project.









