Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 October, 2022, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Is Hasina God that none can criticise her, asks Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 7 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked that, "Is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina God? That no one can criticise her."
He asked the question while addressing a rally as chief guest in front of BNP central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday.
Mentioning, "In a democratic country anyone can criticise any one else," Fakhrul said, "Our Rajbari Mahila Dal leader arrested on charge of make criticism of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in social media platform. But such incident should not happen in a democratic country, because the main condition of democracy is freedom of speech."  
The BNP leader said, "For our survival we have no choice except remove this monster government and establish a people's government."  
"This government has become a burden to the nation. That is why every day more and more people are joining our protest programmes to oust this fascist government."
"We will force this government to resign and hand over power to a non-partisan neutral government by abolishing the parliament and conduct elections under a new election commission," he also added.
Fakhurl said, "The government has announced 29 agencies and institutions as "critical information infrastructure", officially declaring illegal access to their information as punishable offence to patronize corruption in the government organizations."
Fakhrul said, "So that people do not know the correct information, media cannot reveal the corruption of this government, this means, to cover up their corruption and theft and to deprive the whole country and nation of the correct news."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 1 death, 410 new cases reported
Grid condition, power production mismatch behind outage: BMPCA
French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature
As part of the party’s countrywide programme BNP brought out a procession
Dengue: 637 more patients hospitalised
Matarbari Deep Sea Port tender gets poor response
Is Hasina God that none can criticise her, asks Fakhrul
RAB arrests 7 including 4 missing youths involved in militancy


Latest News
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungiara
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Dhaka is world's second most polluted city
Policeman among 4 killed in Gopalganj road crash
Tri-series: Bangladesh need 168 runs to win 1st match
Child drowns in Kushtia
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along US's Vegas Strip
Bangladesh opt to bowl in opening game against Pakistan
Govt to fix treatment fees for pvt hospitals: Maleque
Most Read News
Putin: War to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing
Coast Guard detains 3 robbers in Bhola
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
16 shops gutted in Khulna market fire
Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
Two decades of floating exchange system
Amount of remittance used in development sector
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft