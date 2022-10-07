Is Hasina God that none can criticise her, asks Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked that, "Is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina God? That no one can criticise her."

He asked the question while addressing a rally as chief guest in front of BNP central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday.

Mentioning, "In a democratic country anyone can criticise any one else," Fakhrul said, "Our Rajbari Mahila Dal leader arrested on charge of make criticism of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in social media platform. But such incident should not happen in a democratic country, because the main condition of democracy is freedom of speech."

The BNP leader said, "For our survival we have no choice except remove this monster government and establish a people's government."

"This government has become a burden to the nation. That is why every day more and more people are joining our protest programmes to oust this fascist government."

"We will force this government to resign and hand over power to a non-partisan neutral government by abolishing the parliament and conduct elections under a new election commission," he also added.

Fakhurl said, "The government has announced 29 agencies and institutions as "critical information infrastructure", officially declaring illegal access to their information as punishable offence to patronize corruption in the government organizations."

Fakhrul said, "So that people do not know the correct information, media cannot reveal the corruption of this government, this means, to cover up their corruption and theft and to deprive the whole country and nation of the correct news."











