PM to brief media today on UK, US visits

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold a media briefing about her recent visits to the United Kingdom and the United States today (Thursday).

Hasina will appear before the media at 4:00pm, the prime minister's press wing said.

The Bangladesh leader returned home on Tuesday,

capping an 18-day official trip.

She left Dhaka for London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, on Sept 15.

After attending the funeral and the accession ceremony for King Charles III, Hasina flew to New York on Sept 19.

There, the premier attended the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and several high-level meetings until Sept 25. She addressed the UNGA in Bangla on Sept 23, urging world leaders to stop the arms race, war, conflict and sanctions.

She was in Washington, DC from Sept 25 to Oct 2.

