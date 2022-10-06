Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to brief media today on UK, US visits

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold a media briefing about her recent visits to the United Kingdom and the United States today (Thursday).
Hasina will appear before the media at 4:00pm, the prime minister's press wing said.
The Bangladesh leader returned home on Tuesday,
capping an 18-day official trip.
She left Dhaka for London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, on Sept 15.
After attending the funeral and the accession ceremony for King Charles III, Hasina flew to New York on Sept 19.
There, the premier attended the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and several high-level meetings until Sept 25. She addressed the UNGA in Bangla on Sept 23, urging world leaders to stop the arms race, war, conflict and sanctions.
She was in Washington, DC from Sept 25 to Oct 2.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
PM to brief media today on UK, US visits
Power outage: PGCB probe body starts work
Road to Sajek reopens
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
No steps yet to frame sentencing guidelines  despite SC order
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
3 probe bodies formed


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft