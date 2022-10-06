Power outage: PGCB probe body starts work

The probe committee of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) visited the Ghorasal Power Station on Wednesday to investigate the station's involvement in the grid failure that triggered a countrywide blackout for several hours on Tuesday.

It also included a transmission expert from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and power generation expert from Bangladesh Power Development Board into the probe body to make the investigation more accurate and analyze the data from various dimensions.

"We visited Ghorasal Power Plant. We have started our job to identify the

possible causes behind the national grid disaster," Eakub Ehalhi Chowdhury, chief of the investigation body and executive director (P&D) of PGCB told journalists from Ghorasal on Wednesday morning.

PGCB initially formed a 5-member investigation

committee, headed by Eakub Elahi Chowdhury, representatives from Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and also from other power sector entities, following the national grid failure.

However, the Power Division also formed two separate probe committees to investigate the issue from today (Thursday), sources said. Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid is now on the way to Dhaka from Singapore, he is expected to talk with the media shortly to discuss the issue, Power Division source said.

Meanwhile, Eakub Ehalhi Chowdhury informed that the committee will visit substations and power stations and other relevant facilities to identify the reasons behind the grid-collapse.

Official sources said the investigation committee was given three days' time to complete the probe.

"It might take more time to reach a conclusion, as this involves a lot of technical issues of the grid system," Eakub said.

Meanwhile, Nasrul Hamid instructed the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources to form two more investigation committees to identify the cause of the grid failure and also gave recommendations to avert any further disaster in future.

Those two committees are yet to be formed, said an official of the Power Division.

Although there was no substantive data to say anything following the grid failure on Tuesday, but a section of officials of PGCB and BPDB believe that Tuesday's grid disaster started from somewhere in Ashuganj-Sirajganj interconnecting transmission line that led to a colossal shutdown of power plants across the country.

"This sorts of remarks could divert the investigation from the true cause like 2014,or 2017 grid failure, everyone knows that were originated from Bheramara intersection grid substation, from where Bangladesh is importing electricity from India, but the probe report was never published," a senior official of the Power Division said preferring anonymity.

However, this time they included two outsiders in the committee, let's hope that we will be able to see the report, he remarked. Bangladesh's biggest incident of national power grid failure happened on November 1 in 2014 when the entire country was without power for 17 hours.

To establish a centralized coordination among generation, transmission and distribution of the existing power system. Power Division established PGCB to improve communication between all the electrical installations in the existing power system through modern SCADA techniques and communication network, which can monitor every seconds information.









