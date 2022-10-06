Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Power outage: PGCB probe body starts work

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Special Correspondent

The probe committee of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) visited the Ghorasal Power Station on Wednesday to investigate the station's involvement in the grid failure that triggered a countrywide blackout for several hours on Tuesday.
It also included a transmission expert from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and power generation expert from Bangladesh Power Development Board into the probe body to make the investigation more accurate and analyze the data from various dimensions.
"We visited Ghorasal Power Plant. We have started our job to identify the
possible causes behind the national grid disaster," Eakub Ehalhi Chowdhury, chief of the investigation body and executive director (P&D) of PGCB told journalists from Ghorasal on Wednesday morning.
PGCB initially formed a 5-member investigation
committee, headed by Eakub Elahi Chowdhury, representatives from Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and also from other power sector entities, following the national grid failure.
However, the Power Division also formed two separate probe committees to investigate the issue from today (Thursday), sources said. Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid is now on the way to Dhaka from Singapore, he is expected to talk with the media shortly to discuss the issue, Power Division source said.
Meanwhile, Eakub Ehalhi Chowdhury informed that the committee will visit substations and power stations and other relevant facilities to identify the reasons behind the grid-collapse.
Official sources said the investigation committee was given three days' time to complete the probe.
"It might take more time to reach a conclusion, as this involves a lot of technical issues of the grid system," Eakub said.
Meanwhile, Nasrul Hamid instructed the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources to form two more investigation committees to identify the cause of the grid failure and also gave recommendations to avert any further disaster in future.
Those two committees are yet to be formed, said an official of the Power Division.
Although there was no substantive data to say anything following the grid failure on Tuesday, but a section of officials of PGCB and BPDB believe that Tuesday's grid disaster started from somewhere in Ashuganj-Sirajganj interconnecting transmission line that led to a colossal shutdown of power plants across the country.
"This sorts of remarks could divert the investigation from the true cause like 2014,or 2017 grid failure, everyone knows that were originated from Bheramara intersection grid substation, from where Bangladesh is importing electricity from India, but the probe report was never published," a senior official of the Power Division said preferring anonymity.
However, this time they included two outsiders in the committee, let's hope that we will be able to see the report, he remarked.  Bangladesh's biggest incident of national power grid failure happened on November 1 in 2014 when the entire country was without power for 17 hours.
To establish a centralized coordination among generation, transmission and distribution of the existing power system. Power Division established PGCB to improve communication between all the electrical installations in the existing power system through modern SCADA techniques and communication network, which can monitor every seconds information.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Critical information infrastructure list is questionable: TIB
PM to brief media today on UK, US visits
Power outage: PGCB probe body starts work
Road to Sajek reopens
Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September
No steps yet to frame sentencing guidelines  despite SC order
FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling
3 probe bodies formed


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft