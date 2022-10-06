Inflation slid to 9.01pc in September

The general point-to-point inflation in the country slightly eased to 9.01 percentage point in September due to declining trend of food inflation. The inflation was 9.5 percentage point in August.

Despite the decline, it is still the highest in 12 years. In the fiscal year 2010-11, the average inflation rate was 10.92 per cent. After that, this index did not rise above 9 per cent.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said, "Due to increase of fuel price, inflation increased by two and a half percentage points to 9.5 percent in August. It has come down to 9.1 percent in September." The price of all kinds of food products, including fuel oil, increased in international market. There was a trend of increasing inflation for the last few months. At such a time, on August 5, the government increased the price of fuel by 42 to 51 per cent.

The price of diesel increased by Tk 34 per litre, octane price by Tk 46 per liter and petrol price by Tk 44 per litre. Earlier the price of fuel oil has not increased so much in one jump.

Planning Minister said despite the war, vessels carrying food-grains have left the port of Ukraine and the country would eventually get supply. He said the price of food items has declined in international market and it would also benefit the countrymen.

Mannan said the main reason for declining trend of inflation is the price fall of food products in international market. He mentioned that the price of soybean oil is declining in international market while the price of rice is also falling.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the private research institute Policy Research Institute (PRI), said, "When release of inflation data is delayed, questions arise about the government's data." Inflation data is usually generated in the first week. So, even if two months have passed, why will the countrymen not get information about inflation?'

He said, 'Politicization of data should stop. It is sad but true; information is being manipulated in the country, information is being covered up. Whatever the 9-10 per cent inflation is; it should be revealed in due course,'' he said.











