No steps yet to frame sentencing guidelines  despite SC order

The government is yet to take any initiative to form sentencing guidelines for offenders even after the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court ordered to do so for ensuring proper punishment.

There no clear guidelines for sentencing in criminal offences in Bangladesh. Due to the lack of sentencing guidelines there is a chance of anomaly, uncertainty and unpredictability in ensuring proper and proportionate punishments, legal experts opined.

'There should be a policy or legal framework on sentencing. Otherwise, consistency in the criminal justice system is not possible,' the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court came up with the observations in its full text of a verdict in the case of 'Ataur Rahman Mridha vs State'.

The Appellate Division gave its judgment on December 1 in 2020 in the case of 'Ataur Rahman Mridha vs State' and full text was published in July last year.

There lies a huge inconsistency and disparity while deciding the punishment and awarding a sentence for a particular offence due to the lack of sentencing guidelines, lawyers concerned opined.

For example, Section 124A of the Penal Code deals with the offence of sedition for which 3 (three) alternative punishments have been provided. The said punishments are imprisonment which may extend to a term for life or imprisonment for three years (fine may be added to both the imprisonments) or fine only.

Besides, under Section 25 (b) of the Special Powers Act, smuggling is punishable by death or imprisonment for life or imprisonment for up to 14 years. But not less than two years.

Not only two cases, but in most of the cases, the punishment is not fixed in only one, but the law provides for different periods of punishment. Judges are given freedom in passing judgments. In such a situation, the judge may be led to give an uncertain and disproportionate sentence, legal experts said.

Many developed countries have already enacted laws on sentencing guidelines in the meantime. While enacting laws on sentencing guidelines, these countries have taken into considerations many things such as the offender's age, type of crime, past life, social status, impact on society due to the crime, likelihood of reformation, mental state, habitual or first-time offence.

The policymakers in England and Wales have enacted several legislations, formed a sentencing council with the Sentencing Act 2020 being the latest development. But there is no such policy in Bangladesh so far.

In 2015, the Appellate Division in the case of BLAST and others vs Bangladesh clearly held that sentencing an offender is an important branch of the law.

In 2016, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in the case of Rokia Begum vs the State, held that in Bangladesh there is no specific authority to issue any sentencing guideline and as a result Judges are guided only by the sentences provided in the Penal Code and other special laws as a result the sentencing in most cases is arbitrary and there is no scope for the accused to plead for a lesser sentence or for the trial judge to take into account any mitigating circumstances since there was no opportunity to place any before him.

After the Supreme Court observations over sentencing guidelines, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directives in this regard.

Responding to the petition, the HC had on September 21 in 2021, issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why it should not be directed to formulate a guideline or policy to ensure identical and consistent sentencing.

The then HC bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman asked the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Secretary, Law and Justice Division Secretary and Law Commission Chairman to reply to the rule within four weeks .

Talking to this correspondent petitioner lawyer Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir said that the absence of such guideline might lead the judges to come up with inconsistent and indecisive sentencing, violating the articles 27, 31, and 32 of the constitution.

He also informed that all EU countries have sentencing policies. The Supreme Court of India has directed the Law Commission of that country to work on the matter. Policies will reduce sentencing variation and ensure justice, he noted.

However, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed said that it is not a matter of being bound by policies. The judge gives the sentence depending on the nature of the crime, the relatedness of the crime. It is the independence of the judge, he added.











