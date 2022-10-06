FDI up despite main economic indicators stumbling

BD receives $604m in July-Aug of '22

Foreign investment is increasing despite the main indicators of the economy-- export income, remittances and reserves--stumbling.

However, economists and business leaders are worried about how long this will last in the context of the world economy that has been shattered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The foreign direct investment (FDI) update released shows that in the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, direct investment of US$785 million has come into the country. This figure is 30 per cent higher than that of the same period last year. Bangladesh received FDI of $604 million in these two months of 2021-22 fiscal year.

In the last fiscal 2021-22, a total of $4.71 billion FDI came into the country, which was 39 per cent more than the previous year (2020-21). Net FDI increased even more, by 61 per cent. The net FDI in the last fiscal year was $2.18 billion. Before that, Bangladesh received FDI of $3.38 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21. Net FDI came in at $1.35 billion.

According to sources, apart from this, some investments have come in the power, banking and telecom sectors. That is why investment has increased slightly even overcoming the impact of Covid-19.

After more than two years of the corona pandamic, when there were many disappointments and fears about the economy that was turned upside down by the Russia-Ukraine war, foreign investment was a sign of relief.

Economists and business leaders expressed hope that foreign investment will increase in the coming days around Padma Bridge, Metrorail, Bangabandhu Karnaphuli Tunnel and some special economic zones.

But there is no reason for this speed to be good," explained Ahsan H Mansur, executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), an economic researcher, told the Daily Observer, "Foreign investment in a country depends on many things. If investment in the country does not increase, foreign investment does not come. Satisfactory reserve should be maintained. An investment-friendly environment and government policy-support is required."

He said, "Investment in the country has been stuck in the same place for several days; Between 31 and 32 per cent of GDP. The volatility in the dollar market continues. It is true that an atmosphere of investment was created in the country around several major projects including the Padma Bridge. But the shock of the war has turned everything upside down."

According to the sources of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), significant foreign investment has come from Korea, China and Hong Kong in the garment sector in the current financial year in continuation of the previous years. Apart from this, some investments have also come in the electricity, banking and telecommunication sectors.

The United States is the top foreign investor in Bangladesh in the last financial year. They invested about 17 per cent of the total investment. Singapore is in the second position. They invested as much as 16 per cent of the total investment. In third place, the investment of the Netherlands is 8 per cent.

Apart from this, investors from United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, China, Egypt, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and other countries have investments in Bangladesh.

In the five fiscal years 2015-16 to 2021-22, a total of $25.10 billion of FDI has arrived in the country. Out of this, the amount of net FDI is $17.68 billion.

There is no lack of enthusiasm among foreign investors about Bangladesh as an investment destination but unfortunately we cannot translate those proposals into reality, said a BIDA official adding, "We failed to utilize a huge potential of foreign investment mainly due to scarcity of land, undeveloped and inadequate infrastructure and shortage of power and gas."

According to data, 19.8 per cent of total foreign investment in 2020 was in power sector, 11.8 per cent in banking sector, 10.6 per cent in textile, 10.1 per cent in telecommunication, 13 per cent in food and 34.7 per cent in other sectors.

Meanwhile, 100 Economic Zones (EZ) are opening new investment scope for domestic and foreign investment. Those may together create 1 crore new jobs by 2030.

According to international rules, foreign companies can invest in Bangladesh in three ways. As capital, as cash or industrial machinery, profits earned by doing business in Bangladesh are reinvested without taking it abroad, and one company can borrow from another company to invest.

Investment in the country through any of these three methods is considered as FDI.

Experts said that Bangladesh has made consistent progress in terms of investment, overcoming several obstacles such as uninterrupted power supply. However, factors such as inadequate infrastructure, limited financing instruments, bureaucratic complexity, lax enforcement of labor laws and corruption remain major obstacles to FDI. Therefore, the country's related procedures to attract investment should be simplified. Confidence must be instilled among investors. Allocation for foreigners can play a special role in increasing investment in special economic zones, which should also be looked into.

A senior official of BIDA said that the world economy came to a standstill due to the sudden arrival of Corona in the last two years. In the meantime, the economic continue to strive. Although not directly with the countries that originally invested, communication continued virtually. Closer communication and policy support has also been provided to those with investments.

However, the desired foreign investment has not yet arrived in the country. It should be increased. With increased investment comes not only money, but also technology and skilled manpower.











