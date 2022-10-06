Hasan tests positive for Covid-19

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has been tested positive again for Covid-19.

He felt sick at the ministry office on Tuesday after returning from Panchagarh. He went to Panchagarh to distribute relief goods and financial assistance among the family members of boat capsize victims on behalf of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, physicians at the Secretariat Clinic advised the minister to go for Covid-19 test. As per the advice, he went for a test under the facility of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and he was tested positive again, said an official release on Wednesday. -BSS