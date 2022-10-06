Two alleged muggers sent to jail

Two youths including a private university student were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a snatching case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim sent them to jail rejecting their bail prayers.

The two youths are Al Raju and Sumon Khan. Raju is the son of Nur Alam at Babnertek under Turagh Police Station, he is a student of a private university and Sumon Khan is the son of Rustom Ali of Kawkhali upazila in Pirojpur district.

The case statement is that a gang comprising of nearly 10 members in city's Uttara area used to commit muggings in a pre-planned way. They pick up a quarrel with a pedestrian intentionally and later extort money from the victim.

Raju and Sumon on Tuesday night stopped the car of Lutfor Rahman, a resident of Uttara, by suddenly appearing in front of the car of Lutfor at road no-13 of sector 13. They demanded to know why the driver of the car wanted to hit one of them. Instantly they attacked Lutfor and started beating him up. At one stage Lutfor appealed loudly to save him. Hearing his screams a police patrol team came to the spot and nabbed the two muggers.

A case was filed under Speedy Trial Act with Uttara Pashchim Police Station.









