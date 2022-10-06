Video
Thursday, 6 October, 2022
Dengue: 2 die, 344 patients hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 63.
During this period, 344 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 32.
The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 26 and in Barishal division at five. Of the new patients, 270were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 74 outside it.
A total of 2,156 dengue patients, including 1,601 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
This year, the directorate has recorded 18,646 dengue cases and 16,427 recoveries so far.    -UNB


