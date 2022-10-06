Video
Trial-run of Indian cargo trans-shipment concludes

Regular service in offing  

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Oct 5: The trial run of trans-shipment of Indian goods from the seven North-eastern sister states has been completed with the carrying of a 20-foot container laden with 8 tonnes of tea leaves from Meghalaya to Chattagram Port.
Muhammad Omar Faruk, Chattagram Port Authority, told the Daily Observer that the container has arrived in Chattogram Port from Dawki of Meghalaya State of India. The container entered Bangladesh territory through Tamabil Land Port, Faruk added.
The container will be transported to Kolkata by MV Trans Samudera that will be the last trial cargo trans-shipment of Indian cargo.
After completion of four successful trans-shipments, both India and Bangladesh governments will prepare the procedures of regular trans-shipment of Indian cargo through Bangladesh territory using  Chattogram and Mongla ports.
Meanwhile, MV Trans Samudera arrived in Chattogram Port on September 29 under the trial run of trans-shipment of Indian goods destined for the North-eastern states.
The ship carrying 25 tonnes of TMT bars had left the Old Kolkata Shyamaprashad Mukherjee Port for Chattogram Port. The local agent of the ship is Mango Line Ltd of Chattogram.
CPA sources said the cargo has been carried to Sheola of India by road in Bangladesh.
Earlier on August 8 last MV Rishad Rayhan became the first cargo ship to use the Mongla Sea Port under the trial run of trans-shipment of Indian goods destined for the North-eastern states.
According to Mongla Port sources, the ship had two containers. One container carried 16,380 tonnes of iron pipes, while the other carried 8.5 tonnes of detergent foam.
The containers had left for the Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya via the Tamabil Land Port in Sylhet and the Bibirbazar Land Port in Cumilla.
Indian Assistant High Commissioner Inderjit Sagar was present when the ship arrived at the Mongla Port.
According to an agreement, goods reaching Chattogram and Mongla Sea ports would be carried by four routes of roads, rail, and water ways to Agartala (Tripura) via Akhaura, Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil, Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar.
Meanwhile two trial runs of trans-shipment of India cargo had so far been completed through Mongla Port while two other trial runs had been completed through Chattogram Port.
According to maritime trade circle sources, Kolkata Port started the trial run for using Chattogram and Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade on July 30.
The vessel reached Mongla Port on August 8 with cargo destined to reach Meghalaya using Tamabil-Dawki border points and 8.5 tonnes of prefoam in another container for Assam using Bibirbazar-Srimantpur border points.
The cargo movement from Kolkata Port to North-eastern Indian states through the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route will not only reduce transit cost and time but also help develop the economy.






Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has fixed the seven types of tolls of trans-shipment cargo.
Scanning of container at Tk 254 per tonne, security charge Tk 100, Document processing Tk 30, transhipment charge Tk 20, escort charge Tk 50 and administrative charge Tk 100 totalling Tk 554.
India's North-eastern region would particularly benefit from using Bangladesh's South-eastern Chattogram Port.
Besides, the trial trans-shipment of Indian cargo through the prime sea port of Bangladesh, the Chattogram Port has started since July 21 in 2020 with the arrival of a ship with four TEUs of containers for Indian Northern and eastern states of Assam and Tripura.
MV Sejuti arrived in Chattogram Port on July 21 in 2020 carrying 221 TEUs of containers including four containers for India.
The ship took berth at NCT Terminal at around 1:30pm. In the evening, four containers for Indian businessmen had been unloaded from the ship and it left for Agartala-Akhaura Land port in the evening. Of them, two others were for Assam.
It was the trial cargo carrying for starting trans-shipment through Chattogram Port in full swing.  The Chattogram Port is ready to provide trans-shipment facility to India with full commitment.
Customs duties and transportation costs will be charged on this freight as it makes its way through Bangladesh territory in accordance with the decision taken in a Cabinet meeting on September 9 in 2018.
A draft of the communication network being built for connectivity between the Chattogram and Mongla ports has been approved for India's signing. One of the provisions says that Nepal and Bhutan can be added to the agreement if they wish.
The decision is another step in improving the friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.
Only Bangladeshi vehicles may be used as freight transport to move the goods while they are in Bangladeshi territory. India must also follow GATT and Bangladeshi regulations and also pay the Customs duties and buy tax equivalent bonds.
A tracking system will be used to monitor the cargo moving through Bangladesh.
Priority will be given according to the capacity of the Chattogram and Mongla ports. Bangladesh will also collect Customs duties and transport costs according to the GATT principles.


