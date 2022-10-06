Grid failure not accident but results of AL corruption: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday that the power grid failure was not an accident but it was the result of corruption of the Awami League government.

Speaking after visiting sick BNP Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku at his house at Mohammadpur, Fakhrul said that the government's corruption spreads like epidemic to mot only power grid but to each and every sector.

One by one the real scenario of the public sectors would came out soon, he said.

Unplanned projects cannot ensure sustainable development of the country, he said.

Now electricity production is more than the demand, but they did not pay attention to distribution networks, for which, the country was incurring staggering losses, said Fakhrul.

This government took unplanned project only to loot and laundering , he added.

Fakhrul said that the government had developed the habit of propagating news of development hiding corruption by Awami League leaders.

