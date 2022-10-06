33,000 sites, 80pc bandwidth collapsed by power disaster

Dhaka was left without electricity due to the disaster in the national grid. Besdies, large parts of Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Cumilla were running without electricity. That was also affecting the mobile and internet services as well. Internet speed has also been observed to be slow with call drops while talking on mobile.

According to sources, this was the biggest disaster in power supply since 2014.

Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications had taken the maximum measures to keep the network operational by citing it as a national disaster. Jabbar said almost 1000 BTS have already been critically affected by the power failure.

Meanwhile, although the netizens called the power outage a cyber attack, it has been confirmed that it is just a rumour. Confirming the matter, BGD e-Gov Cert authorities said that the outage is due to technical problems of PGB. There was no cyber attack on the grid. Sources of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) said that the disaster occurred on Tuesday (October 4) around two o'clock. Severe load-shedding was going on across the country due to the failure of the eastern power grid. Many people are not able to talk continuously on their mobile phones for hours since the power outage. Sometimes the connection is not heard. Again, the ring tone of the call is not heard anywhere. Internet is buffering.

ISPAB President Imdadul Haque said they started the pop with a generator, but due to lack of electricity at the user level, the bandwidth usage has decreased by 80 per cent.

Telecom operators said almost 33,000 towers and 1000 BTS were already at risk due to electricity problems. Among them, Grameenphone has 12 thousand, Robi's 11 thousand and Banglalink's 9 thousand sites. Besides, most of the BTS of outside Dhaka usually provide backup for two to three hours.











