Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

33,000 sites, 80pc bandwidth collapsed by power disaster

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka was left without electricity due to the disaster in the national grid. Besdies, large parts of Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Cumilla were running without electricity. That was also affecting the mobile and internet services as well. Internet speed has also been observed to be slow with call drops while talking on mobile.
According to sources, this was the biggest disaster in power supply since 2014.
Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications had taken the maximum measures to keep the network operational by citing it as a national disaster. Jabbar said almost 1000 BTS have already been critically affected by the power failure.
Meanwhile, although the netizens called the power outage a cyber attack, it has been confirmed that it is just a rumour. Confirming the matter, BGD e-Gov Cert authorities said that the outage is due to technical problems of PGB. There was no cyber attack on the grid. Sources of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) said that the disaster occurred on Tuesday (October 4) around two o'clock. Severe load-shedding was going on across the country due to the failure of the eastern power grid. Many people are not able to talk continuously on their mobile phones for hours since the power outage. Sometimes the connection is not heard. Again, the ring tone of the call is not heard anywhere. Internet is buffering.
ISPAB President Imdadul Haque said they started the pop with a generator, but due to lack of electricity at the user level, the bandwidth usage has decreased by 80 per cent.
Telecom operators said almost 33,000 towers and 1000 BTS were already at risk due to electricity problems. Among them, Grameenphone has 12 thousand, Robi's 11 thousand and Banglalink's 9 thousand sites. Besides, most of the BTS of outside Dhaka usually provide backup for two to three hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Grid failure not accident but results of AL corruption: Fakhrul
US duo and Dane win Nobel for ‘click chemistry’
33,000 sites, 80pc bandwidth collapsed by power disaster
Brunei Sultan to visit BD from Oct 14
Action would be taken for selling rice as ‘Miniket’: Cabinet Secy
Curtain falls on Durga puja
Quader: Talks of non-communal BD doesn’t match BNP leaders
UN Secy Gen condoles death of 3  peacekeepers in CAR


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft