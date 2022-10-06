

Brunei Sultan to visit BD from Oct 14

He will pay the visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a time when the world is passing through a critical phase in the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine war.

During the visit the King will hold meetings with President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and have other engagements.

The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements to boost cooperation during the visit. The Sultan's visit carries "special significance," Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Nahida Rahman Shumona said.

Export of manpower, cooperation in energy, closer cooperation and return and rehabilitation of Rohingyas in the Rakhine state in Nyanmar, are likely to be discussed during the visit.

From 1992 to 2021, Bangladesh exported 75,753 workers to Brunei.

In 2017, Bangladesh exported 8,587 workers to Brunei, the highest for a single year, according to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) data.

The monarch's visit is expected to usher in a new era in cooperation between the two countries, said Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen.

In April 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid official visit to Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Bolkiah.

During her visit, the two countries signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, livestock, culture, sports and import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by Bangladesh from Brunei.











Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah will pay his maiden state visit to Bangladesh from October 14 to 16.He will pay the visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a time when the world is passing through a critical phase in the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine war.During the visit the King will hold meetings with President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and have other engagements.The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements to boost cooperation during the visit. The Sultan's visit carries "special significance," Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Nahida Rahman Shumona said.Export of manpower, cooperation in energy, closer cooperation and return and rehabilitation of Rohingyas in the Rakhine state in Nyanmar, are likely to be discussed during the visit.From 1992 to 2021, Bangladesh exported 75,753 workers to Brunei.In 2017, Bangladesh exported 8,587 workers to Brunei, the highest for a single year, according to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) data.The monarch's visit is expected to usher in a new era in cooperation between the two countries, said Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen.In April 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid official visit to Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Bolkiah.During her visit, the two countries signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, livestock, culture, sports and import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by Bangladesh from Brunei.