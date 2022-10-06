Action would be taken for selling rice as ‘Miniket’: Cabinet Secy

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam warned on Wednesday, "Legal action would be taken against anyone selling rice 'as Miniket'".

"Though there is no rice variety in the name of Miniket, a section of traders have been selling rice calling it 'Miniket rice,'" he said.

"The name of rice variety must be mentioned on the bags while packaging rice. Legal action would be taken against those not complying with the government decision," he told reporters during his visit to Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Gazipur, to attend a meeting to discuss and take decision about the course of action for speedy marketing of new rice varieties recently developed by scientists.

He requested "The BRRI authorities to work with the other authorities concerned, so that the new varieties could be popularized among the people."

He said, "If it's done in a coordinated manner, the country's rice production would double."











