Curtain falls on Durga puja



Hindu devotees take part in immersion of idol of Durga at Buriganga River drawing the curtain on the biggest festival of the Bengali Hindus on Wednesday. photo : Observer

On the last day of the puja, devotees were thronging mandaps in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country for Bijoya Dashami, the last day of the grand festival, to celebrate the triumph of the Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

The five-day festival started on October 1 with the incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga marking Sashthi.

Durga Puja, the annual Hindu festival also known as Sharadiya (autumnal) Durga Utsab, is the worship of "Shakti" (divine force) embodied in the Goddess Durga.

It symbolises the battle between good and evil where the dark forces eventually succumb to the divine.

According to tradition, Sadhaba women touch Durga with vermilion, betel and sweets on Dashami day to wish for the well-being of their husbands.

After touching the vermilion on the feet of the goddess, the vermilion is first smeared on the sinthi, then on each other's sinthi and on the face.

The goddess is bid farewell with a smile on her face, indulged in the game of vermilion and after that, Sanatan devotees bid farewell to Devidurga by singing and dancing.

Such a picture was seen at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital on Wednesday (October 5) afternoon.

In Bangladesh this year, the religious festival is being celebrated at some 32,168 puja mandaps across the country, including 241 in Dhaka.

In the capital, thousands of people thronged on bank of the Buriganga River on Wednesday to observe the final phase of the festival - the immersion of the Goddess Durga.

Devotees in their tearful eyes bade farewell to the mother deity and her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh - as the idols will be immersed, wishing the Goddess Durga's return next year.

Dhakeshwari National Temple was crowded with vermilion devotees since morning. After the Vijaya Dashami Puja in the morning, there was a shadow of sadness in the pavilion.

The sound of uludhani, conch, bells and drums was the farewell tune of Devi Durga.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Antora Biswas who came to Dhakeshwari Pujamandap, said that she felt sad due to bidding a farewell to maa Durga.

"This feeling is inexplicable. It is like we are bidding a farewell to maa, with whom we are having an integral bond with our souls," she said.

Subarna Saha, who came from Jatrabari said that Puja was celebrated for five days with various arrangements and they were strongly connected with each and every aspects.

"It feels a bit sad to have to say goodbye to Maa Durga. Durga will return again next year," she told the Daily Observer.

According to the Panjika (almanac), this time the Goddess came to the mortals riding the Gaja ( Elephant).











Sharidiya Durgotsava, the biggest religious festival of Sanatan Dharma followers, culminated in Bangladesh, with the immersion of idols on Wednesday.On the last day of the puja, devotees were thronging mandaps in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country for Bijoya Dashami, the last day of the grand festival, to celebrate the triumph of the Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.The five-day festival started on October 1 with the incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga marking Sashthi.Durga Puja, the annual Hindu festival also known as Sharadiya (autumnal) Durga Utsab, is the worship of "Shakti" (divine force) embodied in the Goddess Durga.It symbolises the battle between good and evil where the dark forces eventually succumb to the divine.According to tradition, Sadhaba women touch Durga with vermilion, betel and sweets on Dashami day to wish for the well-being of their husbands.After touching the vermilion on the feet of the goddess, the vermilion is first smeared on the sinthi, then on each other's sinthi and on the face.The goddess is bid farewell with a smile on her face, indulged in the game of vermilion and after that, Sanatan devotees bid farewell to Devidurga by singing and dancing.Such a picture was seen at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital on Wednesday (October 5) afternoon.In Bangladesh this year, the religious festival is being celebrated at some 32,168 puja mandaps across the country, including 241 in Dhaka.In the capital, thousands of people thronged on bank of the Buriganga River on Wednesday to observe the final phase of the festival - the immersion of the Goddess Durga.Devotees in their tearful eyes bade farewell to the mother deity and her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh - as the idols will be immersed, wishing the Goddess Durga's return next year.Dhakeshwari National Temple was crowded with vermilion devotees since morning. After the Vijaya Dashami Puja in the morning, there was a shadow of sadness in the pavilion.The sound of uludhani, conch, bells and drums was the farewell tune of Devi Durga.Talking with the Daily Observer, Antora Biswas who came to Dhakeshwari Pujamandap, said that she felt sad due to bidding a farewell to maa Durga."This feeling is inexplicable. It is like we are bidding a farewell to maa, with whom we are having an integral bond with our souls," she said.Subarna Saha, who came from Jatrabari said that Puja was celebrated for five days with various arrangements and they were strongly connected with each and every aspects."It feels a bit sad to have to say goodbye to Maa Durga. Durga will return again next year," she told the Daily Observer.According to the Panjika (almanac), this time the Goddess came to the mortals riding the Gaja ( Elephant).