Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 October, 2022, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Quader: Talks of non-communal BD doesn’t match BNP leaders

Published : Thursday, 6 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said speaking of non-communal Bangladesh does not suit the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
 "Speaking of non-communal Bangladesh does not suit those who had started the journey of their politics violating Bangladesh's democratic values and the great War of Liberation," he said in a statement.
 Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the country's people know better that BNP is the centre of communal politics.
 Whenever the BNP assumed the state power, it patronised the communal evil forces every time, he said. Condemning and protesting a recent statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15, 1975, BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman took Bangladesh backward to Pakistani ideology.
 He said Bangabandhu restricted religion-centric politics through the 1972 Constitution.
 But, Quader said, Zia who seized the state power unconstitutionally amended the Constitution and legalised the misuse of religion in politics.
 He said Fakhrul, who is the leader of this party, now talks about non-communal Bangladesh which is nothing but crocodile tears.  
 The road transport minister said the disguise of Fakhrul for non-communalism and democracy is a mockery with the country's people.
 The democratic rights of the people have been established by the Awami League, he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Grid failure not accident but results of AL corruption: Fakhrul
US duo and Dane win Nobel for ‘click chemistry’
33,000 sites, 80pc bandwidth collapsed by power disaster
Brunei Sultan to visit BD from Oct 14
Action would be taken for selling rice as ‘Miniket’: Cabinet Secy
Curtain falls on Durga puja
Quader: Talks of non-communal BD doesn’t match BNP leaders
UN Secy Gen condoles death of 3  peacekeepers in CAR


Latest News
Global trade will grow a lackluster 1% in 2023, WTO predicts
Putin grants Chechen leader as colonel general
Talking of non-communal Bangladesh doesn’t match BNP leaders: Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 549 cases
Dengue death toll rises to 63 with two more deaths: DGHS
Woman killed in Sylhet road crash
Son-in-law arrested for rape of mother-in-law in Naogaon
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
Youth electrocuted in Bogura
Youth held with yaba worth Tk 10 lakh from bus in Feni
Most Read News
Putin formally annexes four Ukraine territories
Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu
Brunei Sultan’s 1st state visit to Bangladesh carries special significance
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
25 killed as wedding party bus falls into ditch in India
Landslide at Sajek, hundreds of tourists' vehicles stranded
32 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
One killed, 3 injured as covered van rams easy bike in Tangail
National grid failure: PGCB starts probe
6 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft