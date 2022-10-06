UN Secy Gen condoles death of 3  peacekeepers in CAR

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed deep shock at the death of three peacekeepers from Bangladesh and condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the government and the people of Bangladesh, a UN statement said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in the statement. Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and another injured in a roadside bomb blast in Central African Republic on Tuesday, while on an operation. One peacekeeper is in critical condition.

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers and to the government and the people of Bangladesh.

"He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," said the statement. The Secretary-General recalled that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He called on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

He called upon the Central African authorities to lift the restrictions on night flights that negatively impacts the safety and security of peacekeepers who take considerable risks daily to support national authorities.











