BANKING EVENT

Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury is inaugurating its Sub-branch at Nandipara in Khilgaon, Dhaka recently with a view to providing advanced banking services to valued customers. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO, Sultana Sarifun Nahar, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region and other officials are also present. photo: Bank